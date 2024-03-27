Dark Force Entertainment Blu-rays

LIMITED EDITION DARK FORCE #48 BLURAY RELEASE - AMAZING PRODUCTION VALUE WAY BEYOND AVERAGE MARTIAL ART FLICKS!



Dark Force Entertainment has uncovered yet another extremely rare kung-fu action flick with this 1975 Jin San Jaio also known as THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE. This one stars Lo Leih, who achieved international fame with Shaw's classic King Boxer/Five Fingers of Death, playing a drug trafficker who escapes police and enters the Opium ring in the Golden triangle. A Thai army undercover drug agent (Sombat Matanee) infiltrates the ring in the deep jungle, but falls in love with the incredibly sexy female gang leader, Tian Ni. Also stars Fieng Tien of Fists of Fury fame, this one has not seen the light of home video since an old VHS release. This release is from the only known existing 35mm print that is the most uncut version available running 95 minutes. Shot on location in Thailand and Hong Kong and presented in its original scope aspect ratio of 2.35:1.



95 Minutes 2.35:1 All Regions HD Blu-ray

Drive-In #22 features one of the first Blaxploitation films to focus on slavery. It's the story of love, lust, violence and murder on a sadistic southern plantation during the slave era with this 1971 flick was shot on location in New Orleans, Louisiana: Quadroon. This one captured that low budget charm and honesty that was lacking in bigger budget films like Drum and Mandingo. The main feature is the 1968 film described as "rough" sub-genre of sexploitation movies, The Velvet Trap. This software rough has all the brutal elements including sex, violence, rape and murder, chronicling the perils of greasy spoon waitress, Julie. Play in our trademark "drive-in mode" to enjoy the full nostalgic experience.



QUADROON brand new 2K scan with color correction from surviving good condition 35mm print



THE VELVET TRAP brand new 2K scan from the original uncut 35mm camera negative



Blu-ray BD50 Rated R All Regions

Its retro Drive-In mania at its finest with this rare 1974 exploitation flick The Beast and the Vixens also known as Desperately Seeking Yeti and originally titled The Beauties and the Beast. Shot on location in Big Bear Lake in California it's a fun filled romp about a sex-craved Bigfoot kidnapping beautiful women camping in the woods. The picture originally had two versions released including an X-rated one showing off countless nude women including Swedish bombshell Uschi Digard remembered from Russ Meyer's CHERRY, HARRY & RACHEL! The Beast/Yeti creature is straight out of B-MOVIELAND and bears a striking resemblance to the Gargantuas in the Japanese monster classic WAR OF THE GARGANTUAS. With only a prior VHS release, the original negative for this picture has been long lost. Fortunately Dark Force was able to find some surviving 35mm prints with some extra reels from the shorter X-rated release. We did a brand new 2K scan of the original horror version with added soft core scenes for the first time ever Hi-Def Blu-ray release of THE BEAST AND THE VIXENS.



PLUS PREMIERE DEBUT OF THE ORIGINAL DARK FORCE "SAVAGE TRACKS" AUDIO COMMENTARY SERIES: VOL. 1 featuring Label heads: The Demon (DARK FORCE), Joe Rubin (VINEGAR SYNDROME) & David Gregory (SEVERIN) plus special guests "you've never seen an audio commentary like this!"



AND BRAND NEW 2K SCAN FROM ONLY SURVIVING 35MM & X-RATED VERSION PRINTS

ASPECT RATIO: 1.33:1 RUNNING TIME: APPROX. 80 MIN. RATED X ALL REGIONS

NOW INCLUDES CUSTOM "GLOW in the DARK" SLIPCOVER-THE #7 DARK FORCE 4K ULTRA HD RELEASE



Shy teenager Megan (Rainbow Harvest) moves to a new town with her widowed mother (Karen Black, Trilogy of Terror, Houser of 1000 Corpses) and quickly becomes the most unpopular girl in high school. But she begins receiving black magic power through an antique mirror that drips blood, not realizing the mirror is controlled by demonic forces. This 1990 cult classic also spawned three sequels.



BRAND NEW 4K HDR SCAN FROM PRISTINE ORIGINAL 35MM CAMERA NEGATIVE!! PLUS BONUS FEATURE!!



"SAVAGE TRACKS" AUDIO COMMENTARY: VOL 2 It's our exclusive new Dark Force brand of unique audio commentary tracks hosted by label heads Demon Dave (DARK FORCE) and Joe Rubin (VINEGAR SYNDROME)



Running time: 104 minutes 1.78:1 All Regions Rated R 4K HDR

The Retro Drive-In Series continues with 2 rare sexploitation flicks. The Box Office opens at 6:00 o'clock and the main feature is ALL THE YOUNG WIVES, politically incorrect and about evolving lifestyles on the 70's rural south. The 2nd co-hit starring actress/writer Xavier Hollander (THE HAPPY HOOKER) is the 1975 sex farce MY BUSINESS IS MY PLEASURE. It's slapstick comedy with a campy cult-ish quality. These long lost drive-in fare can now be relived in spectacular Hi-Def from Dark Force Entertainment.



NEW 2K SCANS FROM SURVIVING 35MM GRINDHOUSE PRINTS



DARK FORCE "DRIVE-IN MODE"



RATED R ALL REGIONS 87 MIN/87 MIN 1.85:1/1.66:1

Jia huo 1978 action drama aka DEADLY KUNG FU FACTOR aka THE DELIVERY



Extremely rare not seen before on home video...Hong Kong kung fu flick containing steamy sex scenes!



BRAND NEW 4K MASTER FROM THE ORIGINAL UNCUT HONG KONG 35MM NEGATIVE



ORIGINAL CANTONESE MANDARIN AUDIO WITH TRANSLATED ENGLISH SUB-TITLES



100 MINUTES-TRULY MOST UNCUT VERSION-SUPER RARE



ASPECT RATION 2.35 GLORIOUS SCOPE

THE ULTRA-RARE DARK FORCE RELEASE



SHADOW FIST HUNTER is an extremely obscure martial arts film with very little information known about it. It is the story of a fighter that avenges his slain father and recovers stolen gold. Made in 1973, the film had a Hong Kong theatrical release as The Shadow Hunter and in the US in the early '80s as Bruce Lee's Shadow Fist. There has not been any kind of home video release until now. Shot in the awesome aspect ratio of 2.35 scope and features beautiful locations and cinematography.



COLLECTOR'S SLIPCOVER



BRAND NEW 4K SCAN FROM ORIGINAL UNCUT 35MM NEGATIVE



HISTORIAN COMMENTARY TRACK



RUNNING TIME: 90 MINUTES ASPECT RATIO: 2.35:1 SCOPE ALL REGIONS

The #6 Dark Force Platinum Series release- 2 DISC-SET 4K UHD/BLURAYChief gangster King Lathrop (Owen Watson) is being hit hard by a gang intent on moving in on his action. King calls in VELVET SMOOTH (Johnnie Hill) and her crew to take out the trash! This 1970's blaxploitation urban crime thriller is in the vein of COFFY and CLEOPATRA JONES, and delivers on non-stop karate action.



BRAND NEW 4K SCAN FROM ORIGINAL 35MM UNCUT CAMERA NEGATIVE



2 Disc Set features 4K UHD disc + HDR and Blu-ray disc



English Sub-Titles



94 minutes 1.85:1 Rated R 94 minutes un-cut

​​​​​​​It's the #4 release in the DARK FORCE 4K UHD PLATINUM LINE featuring the 1975 blaxploitation flick THE BLACK GESTAPO starring ROD PERRY (S.W.A.T.) and CHARLES ROBINSON (NIGHT COURT, SUGAR HILL). Directed by cult filmmaker Lee Frost (CHAIN GANG WOMEN, POLICEWOMEN, DIXIE DYNAMITE)!



BRAND NEW 2023 HD 4K MASTER FROM THE ORIGINAL 35MM CAMERA NEGATIVE WITH HDR!



Audio Commentary with Stars Charles Robinson and Rod Perry



Original Trailer English Subtitles



LIMITED EDITION RELEASE COMES WITH GLOSSY GESTAPO SLIPCOVER ON HEAVY CARD STOCK!!



90 minutes 1.78:1 4K UHD DISC ONLY (no bluray) RATED R



ONLY 300 AVAILABLE

Figured this label was worth its own thread after so many years (interweb opinions about its owner 'Demon Dave' DeFalco notwithstanding, heh), as they do unearth some obscure gems on a regular basis. The site usually goes offline regularly until they put up new releases or sales. A new batch just went up in the last couple of days. Dark Force used to be run by Code Red's Bill Olsen and DeFalco, but now it's just the latter. The site has added a handful of Vinegar Syndrome titles over the last few months, which probably explains in part why Vinegar Syndrome's Joe Rubin is appearing with DeFalco on a commentary for a couple of the new titles (Rubin's been doing this elsewhere as well, as I recall), along with Severin's David Gregory on at least one as well. I do wonder if those guys are maybe helping the label after Olsen's passing last year. Dark Force has always been a bit ramshackle in their operations, so maybe the expertise will help.Personally, I'm grateful that they're digging out some deep cuts from the Hong Kong cinema vaults.Anyway, the first three are upcoming releases, followed by some notables from the previous batch. I find their prices to be a bit high for this kind of stuff, although not as bad as what Severin and VS charge for new titles in some cases, but Dark Force's sales are pretty good if you catch them,^ This film is known for sharing a title withHong Kong film (a co-production with the Philippines) from the same year called THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE, with Yasuaki Kurata. Interestingly, this one was announced a while back from Canada's Gold Ninja Video, supposedly coming out late March but I have my doubts knowing their history. Their releases to date have all been BD-Rs, in part due to the public domain nature of many of their finds. Hopefully they'll switch to properly replicated discs eventually:​​​​​​​^ ​​​​​​​This one's actually a Taiwanese film starring Pearl Chang Ling, who was a pretty big martial arts star in the 70's and early 80's. Kinda wish they'd update their sleeve art to reflect her better-known name in the west. This has indeed been fairly hard to see for a long time now.- - - - - - - - - - - - -​​​​​​​^ Personal note: this super-cheap regional Blaxploitation show is a lot of fun but does NOT deserve a 4K release. Not sure why they went with one for this title other than to charge more. I'll get this to replace my old PD DVD (which like most of them actually had ok picture quality because the elements seemed to have survive in decent shape). I put on of the fight scenes on YouTube 15 years ago, and it's done alright since then:^ The earlier (Code Red?) Blu-ray of this also had interviews with Robinson and Perry, but I can't tell if those have been ported over here. For $32.99, they should've been!