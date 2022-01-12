DVD Talk Forum

Is MVD A SCAMMER?

Is MVD A SCAMMER?

   
12-01-22, 01:52 AM
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,962
Received 85 Likes on 66 Posts
Is MVD A SCAMMER?
Placed order 11/23. They've taken the money. Website shows order as "unfulfilled" (unshipped).
I wrote them yesterday & they did not replay.
Has anyone done business with them? I'm close to filing a chargeback.

12-01-22, 02:18 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Cumbernauld Scotland
Posts: 1,038
Received 30 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Is MVD A SCAMMER?
I've ordered from them a few times and its touch and go on how fast they ship. Once was in a day, other in several days and once it took two weeks. and they can take up to 3 business days to write back ive noticed too.
The following users liked this post:
MooMooMooMoo (12-01-22)
