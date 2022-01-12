Is MVD A SCAMMER?
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,962
Received 85 Likes on 66 Posts
Is MVD A SCAMMER?
Placed order 11/23. They've taken the money. Website shows order as "unfulfilled" (unshipped).
I wrote them yesterday & they did not replay.
Has anyone done business with them? I'm close to filing a chargeback.
I wrote them yesterday & they did not replay.
Has anyone done business with them? I'm close to filing a chargeback.
#2
DVD Talk Special Edition
Re: Is MVD A SCAMMER?
I've ordered from them a few times and its touch and go on how fast they ship. Once was in a day, other in several days and once it took two weeks. and they can take up to 3 business days to write back ive noticed too.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off