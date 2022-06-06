DVD Talk Forum

Pawn Shopping

06-06-22, 08:06 PM
Join Date: Nov 2007
Posts: 5,849
Received 68 Likes on 51 Posts
Pawn Shopping
For the first time since COVID, I went into the local Cash America today (Western Wa's largest pawn chain.)

blu's were priced at $3.99 ea or 4 for $10.

Unfortunately, the selection sucked. All I saw of interest was 2 Disney's for resale. 1 was scratched, 7 as i have no idea what they're selling for (Jungle Book & Little Mermaid) I passed. Rest was total junk.

DVD's (they didn't have many) were $1.99

They'd totally stopped carrying cd's.
06-06-22, 08:46 PM
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 37,016
Received 649 Likes on 470 Posts
Re: Pawn Shopping
There's a Cash America down the street but I've never been there. Maybe I'll check it out to see what they have,
