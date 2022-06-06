Pawn Shopping
For the first time since COVID, I went into the local Cash America today (Western Wa's largest pawn chain.)
blu's were priced at $3.99 ea or 4 for $10.
Unfortunately, the selection sucked. All I saw of interest was 2 Disney's for resale. 1 was scratched, 7 as i have no idea what they're selling for (Jungle Book & Little Mermaid) I passed. Rest was total junk.
DVD's (they didn't have many) were $1.99
They'd totally stopped carrying cd's.
There's a Cash America down the street but I've never been there. Maybe I'll check it out to see what they have,
