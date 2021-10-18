CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting OCTOBER 19, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS
CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting OCTOBER 19, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS
Just got an email announcing the sale plus a $10 Reward Code so if you're on the mailing list, might want to check
In the last couple sales no PROMO CODE was needed and prices have automatically been changed to 50% after the sale starts.
50% off MSRP (not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.
The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.
Free Shipping at $50 in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $10.95 UPS Ground
Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL
FREE SHIPPING has always been calculated before applying any promo rewards or Gift Certificates are deducted. I think it's also pre-tax so 49.97 + tax isn't free.
No International orders other than Canada. The last few sales, a CA site www.unobstructedview.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from within
the borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.
DHL Express $23USD Flat Rate
Customs and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customer
Sales Tax has been expanded and now required for Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Criterion Loyalty program -- $50 Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.
If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be available next sale.
RELEASED SINCE LAST FLASH SALE IN FEBRUARY
Touki Bouki Blu-ray 9-Mar-2021
Céline and Julie Go Boating Blu-ray 16-Mar-2021
World of Wong Kar Wai Blu-ray 23-Mar-2021 $200
Defending Your Life Blu-ray 30-Mar-2021
Persona (Criterion Collection) 30-Mar-2021 Re-Release BD Only
Secrets & Lies Blu-ray 30-Mar-2021
History Is Made at Night (Criterion Collection) 13-Apr-2021
Memories of Murder (Criterion Collection) 20-Apr-2021
The Furies (Criterion Collection) 20-Apr-2021
Irma Vep (Criterion Collection) 27-Apr-2021
Masculin Feminin (Criterion Collection) 27-Apr-2021
Trances Blu-ray 4-May-2021
Fast Times at Ridgemont High Blu-ray 11-May-2021
Merrily We Go to Hell Blu-ray 11-May-2021
Flowers of Shanghai Blu-ray 18-May-2021
Nightmare Alley Blu-ray 25-May-2021
Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion 8-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
The Human Condition Blu-ray 8-Jun-2021 $60
Y Tu Mamá También (Criterion Collection) 8-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
By Brakhage: An Anthology: Volumes 1 15-Jun-2021 Re-Release - Std Case $60
Streetwise / Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell Blu-ray 15-Jun-2021
The Signifyin' Works of Marlon Riggs 22-Jun-2021 $50
Visions of Eight Blu-ray 22-Jun-2021
Breaking the Waves (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
Frances Ha (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
George Washington (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
King of the Hill (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
Love Streams (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD Only
Pariah Blu-ray 29-Jun-2021
Pickup on South Street Blu-ray 29-Jun-2021
Bringing Up Baby Blu-ray 6-Jul-2021
Mirror Blu-ray 6-Jul-2021
Deep Cover Blu-ray 13-Jul-2021
Working Girls Blu-ray 13-Jul-2021
La piscine Blu-ray 20-Jul-2021
Criterion Blu-ray released since end of last B&N Sale
After Life Blu-ray 10-Aug-2021
Original Cast Album: "Company" Blu-ray 17-Aug-2021
Ashes and Diamonds Blu-ray 24-Aug-2021
Beasts of No Nation Blu-ray 31-Aug-2021
Mona Lisa 14-Sep-2021
Throw Down 21-Sep-2021
Love and Basketball 21-Sep-2021
Damned 28-Sep-2021
Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films 28-Sep-2021 $125
Onibaba 5-Oct-2021
High Sierra 12-Oct-2021
Ratcatcher 19-Oct-2021
The Incredible Shrinking Man 19-Oct-2021
