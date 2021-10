CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting OCTOBER 19, 2021 Noon ET for 24 HRS

In the last couple sales no PROMO CODE was needed and prices have automatically been changed to 50% after the sale starts.(not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $10.95 UPS GroundShipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL. The last few sales, a CA site www.unobstructedview.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from withinthe borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.DHL Express $23USD Flat RateCustoms and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customerand now required for Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.-- $50 Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be available next sale.Touki Bouki Blu-ray 9-Mar-2021Céline and Julie Go Boating Blu-ray 16-Mar-2021World of Wong Kar Wai Blu-ray 23-Mar-2021Defending Your Life Blu-ray 30-Mar-2021Persona (Criterion Collection) 30-Mar-2021 Re-Release BD OnlySecrets & Lies Blu-ray 30-Mar-2021History Is Made at Night (Criterion Collection) 13-Apr-2021Memories of Murder (Criterion Collection) 20-Apr-2021The Furies (Criterion Collection) 20-Apr-2021Irma Vep (Criterion Collection) 27-Apr-2021Masculin Feminin (Criterion Collection) 27-Apr-2021Trances Blu-ray 4-May-2021Fast Times at Ridgemont High Blu-ray 11-May-2021Merrily We Go to Hell Blu-ray 11-May-2021Flowers of Shanghai Blu-ray 18-May-2021Nightmare Alley Blu-ray 25-May-2021Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion 8-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyThe Human Condition Blu-ray 8-Jun-2021Y Tu Mamá También (Criterion Collection) 8-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyBy Brakhage: An Anthology: Volumes 1 15-Jun-2021 Re-Release - Std CaseStreetwise / Tiny: The Life of Erin Blackwell Blu-ray 15-Jun-2021The Signifyin' Works of Marlon Riggs 22-Jun-2021Visions of Eight Blu-ray 22-Jun-2021Breaking the Waves (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyFrances Ha (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyGeorge Washington (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyKing of the Hill (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyLove Streams (Criterion Collection) 29-Jun-2021 Re-Release BD OnlyPariah Blu-ray 29-Jun-2021Pickup on South Street Blu-ray 29-Jun-2021Bringing Up Baby Blu-ray 6-Jul-2021Mirror Blu-ray 6-Jul-2021Deep Cover Blu-ray 13-Jul-2021Working Girls Blu-ray 13-Jul-2021La piscine Blu-ray 20-Jul-2021After Life Blu-ray 10-Aug-2021Original Cast Album: "Company" Blu-ray 17-Aug-2021Ashes and Diamonds Blu-ray 24-Aug-2021Beasts of No Nation Blu-ray 31-Aug-2021Mona Lisa 14-Sep-2021Throw Down 21-Sep-2021Love and Basketball 21-Sep-2021Damned 28-Sep-2021Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films 28-Sep-2021Onibaba 5-Oct-2021High Sierra 12-Oct-2021Ratcatcher 19-Oct-2021The Incredible Shrinking Man 19-Oct-2021