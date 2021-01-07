Umbrella Entertainment (Australia) sales

Just got an e-blast about a 20% off sale for Australias Umbrella Entertainment, which has a lot of titles unavailable elsewhere, mostly (but not all) in region-free editions, I believe. Figured it was worth having a catch-all thread for them going forward. Shipping isnt great, but its not horrible, either. I tested 4 titles in my cart and shipping to Canada would be about $20 AUD.These are the titles on sale now (not their entire catalog). Discounts show up once titles are added to the cart. Again, not the cheapest place around, but they do have some unique editions: