B&N - 50% off Criterion Sale
The annual Barnes & Noble Sale is now active.
Currently, as I make this post, the promo code 5SSME2 works on taking an additional 15% off one item in your cart. It can be used multiple times. Don't wait to use this as I'm sure it will be deactivated soon.
Thanks! Saved $5 more than I would have using my card in-store. I know the Wong Kar-Wai set has its issues, but the movies are new to me so I'm less likely to be overly fussed. As a rule I prefer original versions, but so it goes.
