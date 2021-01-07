DVD Talk Forum

B&N - 50% off Criterion Sale

B&N - 50% off Criterion Sale

   
B&N - 50% off Criterion Sale
The annual Barnes & Noble Sale is now active.

Currently, as I make this post, the promo code 5SSME2 works on taking an additional 15% off one item in your cart. It can be used multiple times. Don't wait to use this as I'm sure it will be deactivated soon.
FM
Re: B&N - 50% off Criterion Sale
Thanks! Saved $5 more than I would have using my card in-store. I know the Wong Kar-Wai set has its issues, but the movies are new to me so I'm less likely to be overly fussed. As a rule I prefer original versions, but so it goes.
