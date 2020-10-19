CRITERION FLASH SALE Starting OCTOBER 20, 2020 Noon ET for 24 HRS
Just received an email announcing the FLASH SALE starting tomorrow at Noon ET. In the last couple sales no PROMO CODE was needed and prices have automatically been changed to 50% after the sale starts.
50% off MSRP (not current/Usual price) all in-stock movies -- DVD, BD, Includes Eclipse set, but not general merchandise. Backorders and pre-orders usually haven't been allowed. Items will go OOS so don't wait too long though the last few sales, many things did come back into stock at least once if not several times during the sale.
The website usually gets hammered in the first couple hrs so be patient.
Free Shipping at $50 in the Lower 48 US otherwise $6.95 flat rate shipping USPS or $8.95 UPS
Shipping to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, PO Box, APO/FPO USPS PRIORITY MAIL
No International orders other than Canada. The last few sales, a CA site obstructedviews.com has run a parallel sale of 40-50% off items with lower shipping costs and shipped from within
the borders so faster and no worries about extra customs fees.
DHL Express $23USD Flat Rate
Customs and Brokerage fees added by Delivery Service/Collected at Delivery and are the responsibility of the customer
Sales Tax has been expanded and now required for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.
Criterion Loyalty program -- $50Gift Cert for every cumulative purchase of $500 even if it takes 5 years. In the past those loyal rewards certs are sent via email almost immediately and are eligible for immediate use.
If you are close to $500 and have enough total items, I'd suggest making an order just big enough to qualify for the Loyalty Cert plus FS, then make another $50+ order with the extra money rather than make one large order and then have to wait 6 months for the next flash sale though the GC/Rewards don;t expire. You can load them into your account and the $$$ will be there next sale.
Released since last Criterion Flash Sale -- all $40 MSRP except as noted
Salesman Blu-ray 715515241014 10-Mar-2020
Bamboozled Blu-ray 715515242615 17-Mar-2020
Leave Her to Heaven Blu-ray 715515242813 24-Mar-2020
The Cranes Are Flying Blu-ray 715515243018 24-Mar-2020
Show Boat Blu-ray 715515243216 31-Mar-2020
The Prince of Tides Blu-ray 715515243414 31-Mar-2020
Army of Shadows Blu-ray 715515244015 7-Apr-2020 Re-Release
Destry Rides Again Blu-ray 715515244411 14-Apr-2020
The Cremator Blu-ray 715515244213 21-Apr-2020
Me and You and Everyone We Know BD 715515245012 28-Apr-2020
The Grand Budapest Hotel Blu-ray 715515244619 28-Apr-2020
Six Moral Tales Blu-ray 715515240116 5-May-2020 $100
The Great Escape Blu-ray 715515245814 12-May-2020
Dance, Girl, Dance Blu-ray 715515246217 19-May-2020
Wildlife Blu-ray 715515246613 26-May-2020
Scorsese Shorts Blu-ray 715515246415 26-May-2020
Husbands Blu-ray 715515246019 26-May-2020
An Unmarried Woman Blu-ray 715515244817 9-Jun-2020
The Cameraman Blu-ray 715515247313 16-Jun-2020
Tokyo Olympiad Blu-ray 715515247016 23-Jun-2020
Portrait of a Lady on Fire Blu-ray 715515247511 23-Jun-2020
Come and See Blu-ray 715515247719 30-Jun-2020
The War of the Worlds Blu-ray 715515248617 7-Jul-2020
Bruce Lee: His Greatest Hits Blu-ray 715515247214 14-Jul-2020 $125
The Lady Eve Blu-ray 715515249010 14-Jul-2020
Marriage Story Blu-ray 715515247214 21-Jul-2020
Taste of Cherry Blu-ray 715515248518 21-Jul-2020
Released since last B&N Sale
The Lost Honor of Katharina Blum BD 715515249812 4-Aug-2020
The Complete Films of Agnès Varda BD 715515247917 11-Aug-2020 $250
Town Bloody Hall Blu-ray 715515249911 18-Aug-2020
The Comfort of Strangers Blu-ray 715515250313 18-Aug-2020
Toni Blu-ray 715515250115 25-Aug-2020
Brute Force Blu-ray 715515250818 8-Sep-2020
The Naked City Blu-ray 715515250917 8-Sep-2020
Beau Travail Blu-ray 715515251013 15-Sep-2020
Christ Stopped at Eboli Blu-ray 715515251211 22-Sep-2020
The Elephant Man Blu-ray 715515251518 29-Sep-2020
Martin Scorsese's WCP No. 3 Blu-ray 715515251419 29-Sep-2020 $125
Pierrot le fou Blu-ray 715515241113 6-Oct-2020
Claudine Blu-ray 715515251815 13-Oct-2020
The Hit Blu-ray 715515252416 20-Oct-2020
The Gunfighter Blu-ray 715515252218 20-Oct-2020
Will release after the sale ends -- just in case they change the no preorder policy
Parasite Blu-ray 715515252614 27-Oct-2020
Girlfriends Blu-ray 715515249218 10-Nov-2020
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai BD 715515252812 17-Nov-2020
Moonstruck Blu-ray 715515253017 17-Nov-2020
The Irishman Blu-ray 715515253215 24-Nov-2020
Essential Fellini Blu-ray 715515252515 24-Nov-2020 $250
Crash Blu-ray 715515253611 1-Dec-2020
Symbiopsychotaxiplasm Blu-ray 715515252010 8-Dec-2020
Mouchette Blu-ray 715515253819 8-Dec-2020
Amores Perros Blu-ray 715515253413 15-Dec-2020
