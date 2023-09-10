DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit

   
Old 10-09-23, 05:10 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
TheBigDave's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2001
Location: Florida
Posts: 12,289
Received 457 Likes on 325 Posts
Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit
If you were a Crunchyroll subscriber sometime between 2020 - 2023, you may be eligible to get a payment around $30 from the class action lawsuit.

Keep an eye out for an email titled "Legal Notice of Class Action Settlement" from Kroll Settlement Administration LLC. It was in my spam folder. It will have your Class Member ID number which you'll need to submit a claim. It was really easy. Just enter your contact info and how you want to get paid.

https://www.animenewsnetwork.com/new...rivacy/.203230

https://www.crvppasettlement.com/
TheBigDave is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk
View Next Unread
Crunchyroll closes deal to acquire Right Stuf

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2023 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.