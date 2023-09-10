Crunchyroll Class Action Lawsuit

If you were a Crunchyroll subscriber sometime between 2020 - 2023, you may be eligible to get a payment around $30 from the class action lawsuit.Keep an eye out for an email titled "Legal Notice of Class Action Settlement" from Kroll Settlement Administration LLC. It was in my spam folder. It will have your Class Member ID number which you'll need to submit a claim. It was really easy. Just enter your contact info and how you want to get paid.