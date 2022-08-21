DVD Talk Forum

Dragon Ball Super movie #1 at the boxoffice

08-21-22, 06:06 PM
Dragon Ball Super movie #1 at the boxoffice
https://www.indiewire.com/2022/08/dr...aaxSQsSKE1IFas

The new Dragon Ball Super movie, "Super Hero," opened wide at 3007 theaters in the U.S. this weekend and hit #1, making $21 million. I used to watch Dragon Ball Super, but I had no idea a movie was coming out until I read the review in The New York Times on Friday. The Time has never reviewed a DB movie before. More astoundingly, it was a favorable review by someone who admits to being a fan of the franchise! I never expected to see that in the Times.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/18/m...sultPosition=1
