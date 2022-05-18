Cyberpunk anime

Cyberpunk is a particular genre of anime I really enjoy- with the Cyberpunk 2077 anime show coming to Netflix I thought it would be a good time to discuss the cyberpunk genre of anime in general. This whole genre of sci-fi is something that doesn't really occur in western animation. The only western shows I can think of right now is Peter Chung's Aeon Flux and maybe Spider-Man 2099- if you can think of another please post.



Currently I'm watching Iria: Zeiram the Animation (on Tubi for free) which has that very particular 90's style of animation. Of course there are the more popular shows like Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, Outlaw Star, Bubblegum Crisis, GitS, etc, etc. Of course I would be remiss if I failed to mention Akira. If you have a favorite please share it, especially something a lesser known show or movie.