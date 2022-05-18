Cyberpunk anime
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Cyberpunk anime
Cyberpunk is a particular genre of anime I really enjoy- with the Cyberpunk 2077 anime show coming to Netflix I thought it would be a good time to discuss the cyberpunk genre of anime in general. This whole genre of sci-fi is something that doesn't really occur in western animation. The only western shows I can think of right now is Peter Chung's Aeon Flux and maybe Spider-Man 2099- if you can think of another please post.
Currently I'm watching Iria: Zeiram the Animation (on Tubi for free) which has that very particular 90's style of animation. Of course there are the more popular shows like Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, Outlaw Star, Bubblegum Crisis, GitS, etc, etc. Of course I would be remiss if I failed to mention Akira. If you have a favorite please share it, especially something a lesser known show or movie.
Currently I'm watching Iria: Zeiram the Animation (on Tubi for free) which has that very particular 90's style of animation. Of course there are the more popular shows like Cowboy Bebop, Trigun, Outlaw Star, Bubblegum Crisis, GitS, etc, etc. Of course I would be remiss if I failed to mention Akira. If you have a favorite please share it, especially something a lesser known show or movie.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off