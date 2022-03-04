DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

Documentary on Satoshi Kon

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

Documentary on Satoshi Kon

   
Old 04-03-22, 07:33 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
 
Traxan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,460
Likes: 0
Received 25 Likes on 17 Posts
Documentary on Satoshi Kon
I was gutted at his death. Amazed it took this long for a docu.



https://watch.eventive.org/satoshiko...598e00458b33fe
Traxan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.