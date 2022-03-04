Documentary on Satoshi Kon
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2008
Posts: 2,460
Likes: 0
Received 25 Likes on 17 Posts
Documentary on Satoshi Kon
I was gutted at his death. Amazed it took this long for a docu.
https://watch.eventive.org/satoshiko...598e00458b33fe
https://watch.eventive.org/satoshiko...598e00458b33fe
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off