Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2022 Edition
via TRSI:
Crunchyroll
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 1 Collection (Blu-ray SteelBook) [general release] - 600 minutes - $59.98 - 1/25/22
- https://www.bestbuy.com/site/that-ti...?skuId=6473555 (11/23/21)
-
Funimation
A3! Season Autumn & Winter (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/11/22
-
Akira (4K Ultra HD) - 124 minutes - $29.98 - 1/18/22
-
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero Essentials: Complete Collection (Blu-ray) (Essentials) - 300 minutes - $29.98 - 1/4/22
-
Assault Lily Bouquet: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 325 minutes - $64.98 - 1/18/22 (was 11/23/21 & 9/21/21)
-
Heaven's Lost Property Final The Movie: Eternally My Master (Blu-ray/DVD) - 50 minutes - $24.98 - 1/11/22
-
MAESETSU! -opening act-: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/25/22
-
One Piece: Season 11, Voyage 6 (Blu-ray/DVD) - 325 minutes - $44.98 - 1/4/22
-
Strike Witches: Road to Berlin: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/11/22
-
The Devil is a Part-Timer: Season 1 Collection (Blu-ray) (Classics) - 325 minutes - $29.98 - 1/4/22
-
-
Special Features: Commentaries for Episodes 8, 11, 16 and 21, Video Commentaries for Episodes 7 and 14, Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Songs "Nameless Story" and "Meguru Mono", Textless Closing Songs "Another colony" and "Little Soldier" vers. 1 and 2.
Funimation
A3! Season Autumn & Winter (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/11/22
-
Specials Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Songs - Autumn and Winter, Textless Closing Songs - Autumn and Winter.
-
Special Features: Akira Sound Clip (1988), Music for Akira, Kaneda's Theme, Exodus, Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech, Awakening, Mutation, Requiem, Director Interview, Storyboard Collection, The Writing on the Wall, Original Trailers, Original Commercials, Restoring Akira, Picture, English Voice Over, English 5.1 Audio Mix, Glossary, U.S. Trailer (2013), Trailers.
-
Special Features: Commentaries on Episodes 2 and 8, Original Videos Volumes 1-6, Promotional Videos, Akatsuki Promo Video, Haruka Promo Video, Miu Promo Video, Textless Opening Song "Realization," Textless Closing Song "Ai no Sei de Nemurenai," U.S. Trailer, Trailers.
-
Special Features: Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Songs.
-
Special Features: Trailer, Commercials.
-
Special Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Song.
-
Episodes 694 - 706
Special Features: Textless Opening Song "Hard Knock Days".
-
Special Features: Eyecatch Gallery, Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Songs.
-
Special Features: Commentaries on Episodes 1 and 12,The Ente Isla Language: With Jamie Marchi, Textless Opening Song "ZERO!!", Textless Closing Sons "Moon Flower" and "Starchart", U.S. Trailer, Trailers.
