DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Anime Talk
Reload this Page >

Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2022 Edition

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anime Talk Discuss Anime on DVD & Blu-Ray, CGI animations, Manga and other cool stuff from Japan!

Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2022 Edition

   
Old 10-18-21, 07:56 PM
  #1  
WTK
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Thread Starter
 
WTK's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 18,014
Likes: 0
Received 145 Likes on 128 Posts
Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2022 Edition
::: to be updated :::
WTK is offline  
Reply Like
Old 10-18-21, 07:56 PM
  #2  
WTK
Anime Talk Contributor / Moderator
Thread Starter
 
WTK's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2006
Posts: 18,014
Likes: 0
Received 145 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2022 Edition
via TRSI:

Crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Season 1 Collection (Blu-ray SteelBook) [general release] - 600 minutes - $59.98 - 1/25/22
- https://www.bestbuy.com/site/that-ti...?skuId=6473555 (11/23/21)
-
Special Features: Commentaries for Episodes 8, 11, 16 and 21, Video Commentaries for Episodes 7 and 14, Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Songs "Nameless Story" and "Meguru Mono", Textless Closing Songs "Another colony" and "Little Soldier" vers. 1 and 2.

Funimation

A3! Season Autumn & Winter (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/11/22
-
Specials Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Songs - Autumn and Winter, Textless Closing Songs - Autumn and Winter.
Akira (4K Ultra HD) - 124 minutes - $29.98 - 1/18/22
-
Special Features: Akira Sound Clip (1988), Music for Akira, Kaneda's Theme, Exodus, Ethnic Meets Hi-Tech, Awakening, Mutation, Requiem, Director Interview, Storyboard Collection, The Writing on the Wall, Original Trailers, Original Commercials, Restoring Akira, Picture, English Voice Over, English 5.1 Audio Mix, Glossary, U.S. Trailer (2013), Trailers.
Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero Essentials: Complete Collection (Blu-ray) (Essentials) - 300 minutes - $29.98 - 1/4/22
-
Special Features: Commentaries on Episodes 2 and 8, Original Videos Volumes 1-6, Promotional Videos, Akatsuki Promo Video, Haruka Promo Video, Miu Promo Video, Textless Opening Song "Realization," Textless Closing Song "Ai no Sei de Nemurenai," U.S. Trailer, Trailers.
Assault Lily Bouquet: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 325 minutes - $64.98 - 1/18/22 (was 11/23/21 & 9/21/21)
-
Special Features: Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Songs.
Heaven's Lost Property Final The Movie: Eternally My Master (Blu-ray/DVD) - 50 minutes - $24.98 - 1/11/22
-
Special Features: Trailer, Commercials.
MAESETSU! -opening act-: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/25/22
-
Special Features: Promo Videos, Commercials, Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Song.
One Piece: Season 11, Voyage 6 (Blu-ray/DVD) - 325 minutes - $44.98 - 1/4/22
-
Episodes 694 - 706

Special Features: Textless Opening Song "Hard Knock Days".
Strike Witches: Road to Berlin: Complete Season (Blu-ray) - 300 minutes - $64.98 - 1/11/22
-
Special Features: Eyecatch Gallery, Textless Opening Song, Textless Closing Songs.
The Devil is a Part-Timer: Season 1 Collection (Blu-ray) (Classics) - 325 minutes - $29.98 - 1/4/22
-
Special Features: Commentaries on Episodes 1 and 12,The Ente Isla Language: With Jamie Marchi, Textless Opening Song "ZERO!!", Textless Closing Sons "Moon Flower" and "Starchart", U.S. Trailer, Trailers.
WTK is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Anime Talk
View Next Unread
Legal Anime Streaming (Free & Subscription)

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.