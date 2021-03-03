DVD Talk Forum

Anyone heard of Aria?
Dear Anyone.

Thought I wasn't into Anime till I saw 2 episodes on different websites of a beautiful, deceptively slow series about gondola girls on Mars, called Aria. It SEEMED like it was moving at a glacial place but the atmosphere, the beauty of the scenery and the storylines absolutely got to me, like living a dream. Not sure if it's a Ghibli series (I don't REALLY count those as anime, they're their own thing) but it was good enough. Anyway.

Anyone know of it, where I could see more of it, or (affordably, if it's a megabucks collector's item I'd have to say 'no') buy it on DVD anywhere? Be happy just to watch it online. If it helps anyone, there was a little alien creature in it they called a cat but it definitely wasn't. If this isn't asking too much - the two episodes I saw were subtitled in really badly spelled English and the subtitles were way off what was happening on the screen, making it a bit difficult to follow. Are there any English dubbed episodes around, or episodes with accurate subtitles (would PREFER dubbed but I know that's not always possible.)

Yours hopefully - I'm sure SOMEONE must have heard of it here, it's very beautifully done even though it's not one of the all-out action ones - saw one of those called Kingsglaive once that was brilliant, almost photo-real.

Chris.
