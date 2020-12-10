Re: Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2021 Edition

Quote: Bonus Features: 16-page Booklet Featuring Character Concept Art, Interviews With Director And Japanese Cast, Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos

Quote: Bonus Features: Interviews With Director And Japanese Cast, Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos

Quote: Bonus Features: Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos

Quote: Japanese with English subtitles



Bonus Features: 9 Cocktail Recipe Cards, 4 Collectible Coasters, Clean Opening, Clean Ending, Clean Bumpers

via GKIDS x Shout! Factory:Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook) - 93 minutes - $32.98 - 1/12/21Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray/DVD) - 93 minutes - $26.98 - 1/12/21Lupin III: The First - 93 minutes - $16.98 - 1/12/21******via Anime Limited x Shout! Factory:Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition (Blu-ray) - 253 minutes - $69.98 - 1/19/21