10-12-20, 09:00 PM
  #1  
Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2021 Edition
::: to be updated :::
10-12-20, 09:00 PM
  #2  
Re: Upcoming U.S. Anime Releases - 2021 Edition
via GKIDS x Shout! Factory:

Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray/DVD SteelBook) - 93 minutes - $32.98 - 1/12/21
Bonus Features: 16-page Booklet Featuring Character Concept Art, Interviews With Director And Japanese Cast, Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos
-
Amazon Amazon
- https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...ok-Blu-ray-DVD
- https://www.shoutfactory.com/product...roduct_id=7520
Special Offer: Order from ShoutFactory.com and get an EXCLUSIVE 18" X 24" ROLLED LITHOGRAPH, available while supplies last!


Lupin III: The First (Blu-ray/DVD) - 93 minutes - $26.98 - 1/12/21
Bonus Features: Interviews With Director And Japanese Cast, Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos
-
Amazon Amazon
- https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...st-Blu-ray-DVD
- https://www.shoutfactory.com/product...roduct_id=7519
Special Offer: Order from ShoutFactory.com and get an EXCLUSIVE 18" X 24" ROLLED LITHOGRAPH, available while supplies last!


Lupin III: The First - 93 minutes - $16.98 - 1/12/21
Bonus Features: Animation Breakdown, CG Model Gallery, Yellow Carpet Premiere, Trailers And Promos
-
Amazon Amazon
- https://www.rightstufanime.com/Lupin...-The-First-DVD
- https://www.shoutfactory.com/product...roduct_id=7518


******


via Anime Limited x Shout! Factory:

Bartender: 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition (Blu-ray) - 253 minutes - $69.98 - 1/19/21
-
Amazon Amazon
- https://www.rightstufanime.com/Barte...dition-Blu-ray
- https://www.shoutfactory.com/product...roduct_id=7514
Japanese with English subtitles

Bonus Features: 9 Cocktail Recipe Cards, 4 Collectible Coasters, Clean Opening, Clean Ending, Clean Bumpers
