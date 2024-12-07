Black State
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,628
Received 712 Likes on 554 Posts
Black State
The gameplay looks like an action heavy take on the doors from The Adjustment Bureau crossed with Metal Gear Solid.
Just found out about it today while watching this Gameranx video:
Just found out about it today while watching this Gameranx video:
Last edited by RocShemp; 07-12-24 at 03:20 PM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off