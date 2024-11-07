DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Is there an easy way to play original Metroid on iPhone?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Is there an easy way to play original Metroid on iPhone?

   
Old 07-11-24, 06:18 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 40,022
Received 1,005 Likes on 840 Posts
Is there an easy way to play original Metroid on iPhone?
There seems to be a very complicated way on the YouTube thst shows it can be done, but has anyone done it and succeeded?
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-11-24, 06:27 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,690
Received 6,623 Likes on 4,522 Posts
Re: Is there an easy way to play original Metroid on iPhone?
Not legally, so discussion is not permitted here
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Your Privacy Choices -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.