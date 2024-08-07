Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?
So I'm looking into getting a PS5 with disc drive. I found one on Amazon and using my Prime card can split my payments to $88/mo for 6 months. But wondering if there are any better deals or maybe I should hold off for a sale down the road. I currently have a PS4 but want to get this as there are games, namely NCAA Football 25, that won't be available on the older consoles.
Im afraid thats the best youre gonna get unless you wait for a Black Friday Sale or go for a bundle somewhere.
Thems the breaks.
