Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?

So I'm looking into getting a PS5 with disc drive. I found one on Amazon and using my Prime card can split my payments to $88/mo for 6 months. But wondering if there are any better deals or maybe I should hold off for a sale down the road. I currently have a PS4 but want to get this as there are games, namely NCAA Football 25, that won't be available on the older consoles.