Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?

Video Game Talk

Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?

   
07-08-24, 09:24 PM
TheMovieman
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?
So I'm looking into getting a PS5 with disc drive. I found one on Amazon and using my Prime card can split my payments to $88/mo for 6 months. But wondering if there are any better deals or maybe I should hold off for a sale down the road. I currently have a PS4 but want to get this as there are games, namely NCAA Football 25, that won't be available on the older consoles.
07-08-24, 10:53 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Re: Best Deal for PS5 w/ Drive?
Im afraid thats the best youre gonna get unless you wait for a Black Friday Sale or go for a bundle somewhere.

Thems the breaks.
