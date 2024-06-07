Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest? thanks in advance. I mean like almost identical.
Ori and Will of the Wisps?
My son says Hollow Knight.
I have these, but have never played them.
Just looking for PS5. I have both Ori’s for Xbox, but wanted to see if something very similar for PS5.
Hollow Night is exactly what I’m looking for. Thanks Goldberg.
What about Tales of Kenzera : ZAU? That's included with PS Plus Extra tier and seems pretty similar to me.
I dont think its a good comparison. HK has very hard boss fights. The Ori games are almost 100% platforming. That being said, HK is definitely one of the best metroidvania games. For less difficult combat, check out the guacamele games. Theyre stuffed with humor too.
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
But Ive only played the first one on Switch.
In terms of style yeah, Hollow Knight seems like the closest youll get.
In terms of hardcore platforming, Celeste is amazing, IMO. Perfect game. But its 8-bit style so that can be a turnoff for people.
But as far as I know, there are no PS4/PS5
exclusive platformers that come close to these games. Everything mentioned in this thread are all multiplatform.
