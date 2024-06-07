DVD Talk Forum

Video Game Talk
Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?

Video Game Talk

Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?

   
07-06-24, 08:46 AM
Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest? thanks in advance. I mean like almost identical.
07-06-24, 09:14 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Ori and Will of the Wisps?

My son says Hollow Knight.

I have these, but have never played them.
07-06-24, 09:52 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Just looking for PS5. I have both Ori’s for Xbox, but wanted to see if something very similar for PS5.
07-06-24, 10:11 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Hollow Night is exactly what I’m looking for. Thanks Goldberg.
07-06-24, 10:46 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
What about Tales of Kenzera : ZAU? That's included with PS Plus Extra tier and seems pretty similar to me.
07-06-24, 10:46 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
I dont think its a good comparison. HK has very hard boss fights. The Ori games are almost 100% platforming. That being said, HK is definitely one of the best metroidvania games. For less difficult combat, check out the guacamele games. Theyre stuffed with humor too.
07-06-24, 11:41 AM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Originally Posted by Noonan
For less difficult combat, check out the guacamele games. Theyre stuffed with humor too.
The Guacamelee games are a riot!

But Ive only played the first one on Switch.

Originally Posted by OldBoy
Hollow Night is exactly what Im looking for. Thanks Goldberg.
You could try GRIS. A very beautiful looking game that I have but havent played. 😉
07-06-24, 01:08 PM
Dan
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
In terms of style yeah, Hollow Knight seems like the closest youll get.
In terms of hardcore platforming, Celeste is amazing, IMO. Perfect game. But its 8-bit style so that can be a turnoff for people.

But as far as I know, there are no PS4/PS5
exclusive platformers that come close to these games. Everything mentioned in this thread are all multiplatform.
07-06-24, 02:54 PM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
You could try GRIS. A very beautiful looking game that I have but havent played. 😉
i bought this, looked so good!
07-06-24, 02:57 PM
Re: Is there any game on the PS5 that is very similar to Ori and the Blind Forest?
Originally Posted by Decker
What about Tales of Kenzera : ZAU? That's included with PS Plus Extra tier and seems pretty similar to me.
have this. had no idea what it looked or played like, but i saw a review and looked great.
