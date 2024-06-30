What are you playing? (July 2024)
What are you playing? (July 2024)
This is an automated monthly post from your friendly neighborhood DVD Talk Bot!
July Game Releases
(courtesy of our pals at Eurogamer)
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5) - July 2nd
The First Descendant (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2nd
Zenless Zone Zero (iOS, Android, PC, PS5) - July 4th
Once Human (PC, Android, iOS) - July 9th
Anger Foot (PC) - July 11th
Darkest Dungeon 2 (PS5, PS5) - July 15th
Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC) - July 16th
B?: Path of the Teal Lotus (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 17th
Schim (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox) - July 18th
Dungeons of Hinterberg (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - July 18th
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 18th
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 19th
The New Denpa Men (Switch) - July 22nd July
F1 Manager 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 23rd
t (PC) - July 23rd
Weyrdlets (PC) - July 23rd
Frostpunk 2 (PC) - July 25th
