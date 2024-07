What are you playing? (July 2024)

This is an automated monthly post from your friendly neighborhood DVD Talk Bot!(courtesy of our pals at Eurogamer Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail (PC, PS4, PS5) - July 2ndThe First Descendant (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 2ndZenless Zone Zero (iOS, Android, PC, PS5) - July 4thOnce Human (PC, Android, iOS) - July 9thAnger Foot (PC) - July 11thDarkest Dungeon 2 (PS5, PS5) - July 15thGestalt: Steam & Cinder (PC) - July 16thB?: Path of the Teal Lotus (PC, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 17thSchim (PC, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox) - July 18thDungeons of Hinterberg (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - July 18thFlintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 18thKunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 19thThe New Denpa Men (Switch) - July 22nd JulyF1 Manager 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) - July 23rdt (PC) - July 23rdWeyrdlets (PC) - July 23rdFrostpunk 2 (PC) - July 25th