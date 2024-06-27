Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,915
Received 992 Likes on 828 Posts
Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?
Atari: Yars Revenge
Sega Genisis: Sonic the Hedgehog
Sega Genisis CD: Lethal Enforcers
Dreamcast: Soulcalibur
Nintendo 64: Super Mario 64
NES: Bionic Commando
GamCube: Resident Evil 4
XBOX 360: Halo: Combat Evolved
XBOX One: Control
PS5: God of War (2018)
XBSX: Tiny Tina's Wonderland
Sega Genisis: Sonic the Hedgehog
Sega Genisis CD: Lethal Enforcers
Dreamcast: Soulcalibur
Nintendo 64: Super Mario 64
NES: Bionic Commando
GamCube: Resident Evil 4
XBOX 360: Halo: Combat Evolved
XBOX One: Control
PS5: God of War (2018)
XBSX: Tiny Tina's Wonderland
Last edited by OldBoy; 06-27-24 at 10:07 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,907
Received 1,056 Likes on 759 Posts
Re: Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?
Colecovision - Time Pilot
NES - Zelda
GB - Tetris
Genesis - Phantasy Star 3
SNES - Toss up, Link to the Past or FF3/6
PS1 - Suikoden 2
N64 - OOT
Saturn - Daytona USA
Dreamcast - Skies of Arcadia
PS2 - SSX Tricky
PS3 - Dark Souls
Xbox - Morrowind
XB360 - Oblivion
GameCube - Eternal Darkness
GBA - Aria of Sorrow
DS - Dragon Quest IX
3DS - Link Between Worlds
PS4 - Bloodborne
PC - Age of Empire 2
Current platforms still TBD
NES - Zelda
GB - Tetris
Genesis - Phantasy Star 3
SNES - Toss up, Link to the Past or FF3/6
PS1 - Suikoden 2
N64 - OOT
Saturn - Daytona USA
Dreamcast - Skies of Arcadia
PS2 - SSX Tricky
PS3 - Dark Souls
Xbox - Morrowind
XB360 - Oblivion
GameCube - Eternal Darkness
GBA - Aria of Sorrow
DS - Dragon Quest IX
3DS - Link Between Worlds
PS4 - Bloodborne
PC - Age of Empire 2
Current platforms still TBD
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 45,437
Received 1,057 Likes on 838 Posts
Re: Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?
NES - Super Mario Bros 3
N64 - Diddy Kong Racing
Sega Genesis - Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sega CD - Lunar Silver Star Story
Sega 32X - Doom
Sega 32X CD - Fahrenheit
Sony Playstation - Castlevania: Symphony on the Night
Dreamcast - Soul Calibur + THPS2 (Can't decide)
PS 2 - SSX
PS 3 - Uncharted 2
PS 4 - Bloodborne
PS5 - Returnal
Xbox - Halo 2
Xbox 360 - Portal
Xbox One - Forza Horizon 3
N64 - Diddy Kong Racing
Sega Genesis - Sonic the Hedgehog 3
Sega CD - Lunar Silver Star Story
Sega 32X - Doom
Sega 32X CD - Fahrenheit
Sony Playstation - Castlevania: Symphony on the Night
Dreamcast - Soul Calibur + THPS2 (Can't decide)
PS 2 - SSX
PS 3 - Uncharted 2
PS 4 - Bloodborne
PS5 - Returnal
Xbox - Halo 2
Xbox 360 - Portal
Xbox One - Forza Horizon 3
Last edited by RichC2; 06-27-24 at 10:48 AM.
#4
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,315
Received 851 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?
Atari - E.T.
NES - Strider
SNES - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Gameboy Pocket - Dr. Mario
Nintendo64 - WCW vs NWO
GameCube - TLoZ: Wind Waker & Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Tie)
Gameboy Advance - TLoZ: Minish Cap
Nintendo DS/DSi - Any Professor Layton game & TLoZ: Phantom Hourglass (Tie)
Nintendo 3DS - TLoZ: A Link Between Worlds
PS4 - Horizon Zero Dawn & Spider-Man (Tie)
Xbox One X - Destiny
Switch - Super Mario Odyssey
PS5 - Horizon Forbidden West
NES - Strider
SNES - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
Gameboy Pocket - Dr. Mario
Nintendo64 - WCW vs NWO
GameCube - TLoZ: Wind Waker & Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Tie)
Gameboy Advance - TLoZ: Minish Cap
Nintendo DS/DSi - Any Professor Layton game & TLoZ: Phantom Hourglass (Tie)
Nintendo 3DS - TLoZ: A Link Between Worlds
PS4 - Horizon Zero Dawn & Spider-Man (Tie)
Xbox One X - Destiny
Switch - Super Mario Odyssey
PS5 - Horizon Forbidden West
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off