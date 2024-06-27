Re: Favorite videogame on each console you ever owned?

Atari - E.T.

NES - Strider

SNES - The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Gameboy Pocket - Dr. Mario

Nintendo64 - WCW vs NWO

GameCube - TLoZ: Wind Waker & Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door (Tie)

Gameboy Advance - TLoZ: Minish Cap

Nintendo DS/DSi - Any Professor Layton game & TLoZ: Phantom Hourglass (Tie)

Nintendo 3DS - TLoZ: A Link Between Worlds

PS4 - Horizon Zero Dawn & Spider-Man (Tie)

Xbox One X - Destiny

Switch - Super Mario Odyssey

PS5 - Horizon Forbidden West



