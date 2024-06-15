The Kingdom Hearts Thread

So Kingdom Hearts just came out on Steam. I bought it in December from Epic for $61 for everything, and Steam is having a special $67 for everything. Wish I had waited since I prefer Steam but oh well. But the Steam ones are remastered new shiny ones. The cool thing is that Epic also got the upgrade. I started to play it a couple of months back and it didn't grab me and the graphics of the first one were really dated. I downloaded the remaster and the graphics don't bother anymore and sometimes even awe me. I'm trying to make it through the intro to get to the good stuff, but since Disney Sorcerer's Arena is shutting down forever 7/31/2024 I really wanted to play the four Disney games (Speedstorm, Dreamlight Valley) at the same time. The Epic version crashes now and then on the handhelds (Legion, ROG Ally, Steam Deck (of course the Steam version plays perfectecly on the Deck)) but not enough to be bothersome. I feel lucky to be playing it for the first time ever with the remasters.