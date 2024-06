Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, day one on Game Pass) - 10.17.24

Back Ops 6 was shown during the Xbox showcase on Sunday.











Looks like theyíre bringing some more focus to the campaign, which is a good thing. Itís set in the early í90s, between the Bush Sr. and Clinton presidencies. In an interview with IGN, one of the lead developers said itíll include some mind fuckery like the first Black Ops game did.



Multiplayer will apparently have 16 maps from the get-go. This will also be the first COD in a long time where all supported platforms* will get the same game and updates on release; no timed platform-exclusive maps or perks, etc.

The game also has some new ďOmni movementĒ feature which is supposed to make running around and sliding and all that feel more real. Whatever.



Iím genuinely intrigued by the campaign, so Iíll be playing that on my PC, but I wish they had taken this time to push at least some of the previous games to Game Pass.



Iím including a poll because Iím curious where other folks fall on COD games. I havenít played any in years, but I did usually like the campaigns that I did play. I spent a ton of time in multiplayer in the original Modern Warfare 2, but those days are behind me. Iíll play the campaign using Game Pass, but otherwise wouldnít have bought this until it was super cheap, and I donít intend to play multiplayer.





*Switch is not included on the release plans for this game, yet. I suspect it was too far along before the acquisition closed to meet that ďeven on NintendoĒ mandate from MS, and if anything, theyíll target Switch 2 next year. Cloud gaming is also up in the air, but the MS deal with Ubisoft leaves that in Ubiís hands.