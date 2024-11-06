View Poll Results: Are you going to play Black Ops 6?
I have no interest in this COD game
0
0%
I intend to play through the campaign
3
100.00%
I intend to play multiplayer (a little or a lot)
1
33.33%
Ill buy and play the game on PC/PlayStation/Xbox
0
0%
Ill play the game on PC/Xbox Game Pass
3
100.00%
Ill wait to play on Switch 2, if it ever comes
0
0%
Multiple Choice Poll. Voters: 3. You may not vote on this poll
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, day one on Game Pass) - 10.17.24
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, day one on Game Pass) - 10.17.24
Back Ops 6 was shown during the Xbox showcase on Sunday.
Looks like theyre bringing some more focus to the campaign, which is a good thing. Its set in the early 90s, between the Bush Sr. and Clinton presidencies. In an interview with IGN, one of the lead developers said itll include some mind fuckery like the first Black Ops game did.
Multiplayer will apparently have 16 maps from the get-go. This will also be the first COD in a long time where all supported platforms* will get the same game and updates on release; no timed platform-exclusive maps or perks, etc.
The game also has some new Omni movement feature which is supposed to make running around and sliding and all that feel more real. Whatever.
Im genuinely intrigued by the campaign, so Ill be playing that on my PC, but I wish they had taken this time to push at least some of the previous games to Game Pass.
Im including a poll because Im curious where other folks fall on COD games. I havent played any in years, but I did usually like the campaigns that I did play. I spent a ton of time in multiplayer in the original Modern Warfare 2, but those days are behind me. Ill play the campaign using Game Pass, but otherwise wouldnt have bought this until it was super cheap, and I dont intend to play multiplayer.
*Switch is not included on the release plans for this game, yet. I suspect it was too far along before the acquisition closed to meet that even on Nintendo mandate from MS, and if anything, theyll target Switch 2 next year. Cloud gaming is also up in the air, but the MS deal with Ubisoft leaves that in Ubis hands.
