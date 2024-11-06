Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, day one on Game Pass) - 10.17.24

Back Ops 6 was shown during the Xbox showcase on Sunday.











Looks like theyre bringing some more focus to the campaign, which is a good thing. Its set in the early 90s, between the Bush Sr. and Clinton presidencies. In an interview with IGN, one of the lead developers said itll include some mind fuckery like the first Black Ops game did.



Multiplayer will apparently have 16 maps from the get-go. This will also be the first COD in a long time where all supported platforms* will get the same game and updates on release; no timed platform-exclusive maps or perks, etc.

The game also has some new Omni movement feature which is supposed to make running around and sliding and all that feel more real. Whatever.



Im genuinely intrigued by the campaign, so Ill be playing that on my PC, but I wish they had taken this time to push at least some of the previous games to Game Pass.



Im including a poll because Im curious where other folks fall on COD games. I havent played any in years, but I did usually like the campaigns that I did play. I spent a ton of time in multiplayer in the original Modern Warfare 2, but those days are behind me. Ill play the campaign using Game Pass, but otherwise wouldnt have bought this until it was super cheap, and I dont intend to play multiplayer.





*Switch is not included on the release plans for this game, yet. I suspect it was too far along before the acquisition closed to meet that even on Nintendo mandate from MS, and if anything, theyll target Switch 2 next year. Cloud gaming is also up in the air, but the MS deal with Ubisoft leaves that in Ubis hands.

