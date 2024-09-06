LIFE IS STRANGE (DOUBLE EXPOSURE): October 29, 2024
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,654
Received 223 Likes on 194 Posts
LIFE IS STRANGE (DOUBLE EXPOSURE): October 29, 2024
Max Caulfield returns in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, an all-new supernatural murder mystery in the award-winning Life is Strange series. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on October 29, 2024.
Pre-order the Ultimate Edition to unlock and play Chapters 1 and 2 in their entirety, two weeks ahead of the full release.
Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time a power shes not used in years instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again in both versions of reality. With her new power to Shift between two timelines can Max solve and prevent the same murder?
* Optimized for Xbox Series X * 4K Ultra HD * 60 FPS * HDR
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off