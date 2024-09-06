LIFE IS STRANGE (DOUBLE EXPOSURE): October 29, 2024

Max Caulfield returns in Life is Strange: Double Exposure, an all-new supernatural murder mystery in the award-winning Life is Strange series. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on October 29, 2024.



Pre-order the Ultimate Edition to unlock and play Chapters 1 and 2 in their entirety, two weeks ahead of the full release.



Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time  a power shes not used in years instead, Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again  in both versions of reality. With her new power to Shift between two timelines  can Max solve and prevent the same murder?



* Optimized for Xbox Series X * 4K Ultra HD * 60 FPS * HDR