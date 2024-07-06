Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,832
Received 1,180 Likes on 919 Posts
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)
Announced today. Consoles havent been specified as of now. Looks fun!
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,140
Received 1,226 Likes on 869 Posts
Re: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)
Looks fantastic. Never thought Id care about a Power Rangers game, but Im down for this when its out.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off