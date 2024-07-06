DVD Talk Forum

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)

   
06-07-24, 07:42 PM
Mike86
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 24,832
Received 1,180 Likes on 919 Posts
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)
Announced today. Consoles havent been specified as of now. Looks fun!

06-07-24, 07:52 PM
Dan
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,140
Received 1,226 Likes on 869 Posts
Re: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Ritas Rewind - (Consoles + PC)
Looks fantastic. Never thought Id care about a Power Rangers game, but Im down for this when its out.
