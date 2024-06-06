YOOKA-REPLAYLEE: Yooka-Laylee (Enhanced and Remastered)
Playtonic Games has announced Yooka-Replaylee, a definitive remastered and enhanced version of Yooka-Laylee, its 3D platforming collectathon adventure first released in 2017.
Yooka-Replaylee builds upon the original version of Yooka-Laylee, bringing along Playtonic's additional years of experience, and the lessons the studio has learned in that time. Player feedback has also been taken into account, evident in the various improvements to in-game challenges, as well as overhauled animations, enhanced performance, and higher resolution visuals.
New content includes a crop of fresh challenges, a new collectible Hivory Towers currency to gather up and spend at Vendi the vending machine, a new world map and challenge tracker, new Tonic flavours and new merch to buy from Vendi, a tweaked move set, and revised camera controls.
The soundtrack by Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie) and David Wise (Donkey Kong Country) also returns, rearranged as an orchestral score. You can check out Yooka-Replaylee in the reveal trailer below - the game is coming to consoles and PC, but has yet to be given a release date.
https://www.xboxachievements.com/new...a-laylee-xbox/
