On August 6th, Volgarr the Viking returns (all platforms)

   
Dan
On August 6th, Volgarr the Viking returns (all platforms)

Anyone remember the first one? I do.

Guys...
I beat Volgarr.
Life will never be the same
Hey, did someone say Volgarr?

Volgarr...
Volgarr...
Volgarr...
Volgarr...
Volgarr...

Man... fuck that game.
