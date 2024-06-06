Lego Horizon Adventures (PC & PS5)
Lego Horizon Adventures (PC & PS5)
Looks like this will be announced officially this week. Releasing in PC and PS5 simultaneously.
In case its not obvious, this is a spin-off of the Horizon Zero Dawn / Forbidden West series.
Includes co-op gameplay! Should be fun!
