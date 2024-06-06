Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,137
Received 1,226 Likes on 869 Posts
Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Looks like this will be announced officially this week. Releasing in PC and PS5 simultaneously.
In case its not obvious, this is a spin-off of the Horizon Zero Dawn / Forbidden West series.
Includes co-op gameplay! Should be fun!
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 52,876
Received 1,062 Likes on 876 Posts
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
I’ve seen these Lego figures so it makes sense that they’ll have a game. I’m interested but should probably play my Horizon 2 DLC first.
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,835
Received 6,434 Likes on 4,401 Posts
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
I really struggle to imagine that Lego Horizon would be noticeably different than Lego Jurassic Park, and it sure doesn't seem to be a big enough world story-wise to build a Lego game around. But we'll see more and maybe it will change my mind, I guess.
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,268
Received 828 Likes on 541 Posts
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Holiday 2024!
PS5/Switch/PC
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,765
Received 980 Likes on 817 Posts
Re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Kinda crazy, fun idea. Who would have thunk it. Lego, I guess. That footage looked fun as hell and Im not a Lego game person.
