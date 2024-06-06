DVD Talk Forum

Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024

Video Game Talk

Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024

   
06-06-24, 08:44 AM
Dan
Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Looks like this will be announced officially this week. Releasing in PC and PS5 simultaneously.

In case its not obvious, this is a spin-off of the Horizon Zero Dawn / Forbidden West series.

Includes co-op gameplay! Should be fun!

06-06-24, 03:14 PM
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
I’ve seen these Lego figures so it makes sense that they’ll have a game. I’m interested but should probably play my Horizon 2 DLC first.
06-06-24, 04:28 PM
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
I really struggle to imagine that Lego Horizon would be noticeably different than Lego Jurassic Park, and it sure doesn't seem to be a big enough world story-wise to build a Lego game around. But we'll see more and maybe it will change my mind, I guess.
06-07-24, 05:11 PM
re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024


Holiday 2024!

PS5/Switch/PC
06-07-24, 05:32 PM
Re: Lego Horizon Adventures (PC/PS5/Switch) - Holiday 2024
Kinda crazy, fun idea. Who would have thunk it. Lego, I guess. That footage looked fun as hell and Im not a Lego game person.
