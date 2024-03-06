DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC

   
Old 06-03-24, 11:19 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
gerrythedon's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Inglewood, Ca.
Posts: 8,633
Received 221 Likes on 192 Posts
KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
Finally coming to Xbox
The Xbox release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will bundle the Anniversary DLC release in 2022, with Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, extra Kena Outfits, and new accessibility options, as well as New Game+ mode. Xbox-exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats, a unique Kena Staff, and Golden Rot Skin will also be included with the Premium Edition.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from 15th August, priced $39.99/£34.99/39.99, with a physical Xbox Series X|S Premium Edition also due to launch on the same day at the same price, bundling the aforementioned DLC with a digital soundtrack and sticker sheet.
https://www.xboxachievements.com/new...-release-date/




85% Metacritic
Reviewed 2021 on PS5 by IGN (8/10)
gerrythedon is offline  
Reply Like
Old 06-03-24, 11:38 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,475
Received 659 Likes on 509 Posts
Re: KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
Bought this game because I liked the look and vibe from the trailers. Sadly, I grew bored with it almost instantly. Just something about the actual game felt off to me. I'm usually okay with stories that drop you right in the middle of events, but this one just didn't manage to intrigue me, nor did the gameplay hook me.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-03-24, 11:39 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 76,790
Received 6,428 Likes on 4,395 Posts
Re: KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
I agree. It was pretty but not much fun.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk
View Next Unread
SENUA'S SAGA (HELLBLADE II): XBOX Series X

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.