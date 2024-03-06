KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC

Finally coming to Xbox

Quote:

The Xbox release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will bundle the Anniversary DLC release in 2022, with Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, extra Kena Outfits, and new accessibility options, as well as New Game+ mode. Xbox-exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats, a unique Kena Staff, and Golden Rot Skin will also be included with the Premium Edition.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from 15th August, priced $39.99/£34.99/39.99, with a physical Xbox Series X|S Premium Edition also due to launch on the same day at the same price, bundling the aforementioned DLC with a digital soundtrack and sticker sheet.