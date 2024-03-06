KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
Finally coming to Xboxhttps://www.xboxachievements.com/new...-release-date/
85% Metacritic
Reviewed 2021 on PS5 by IGN (8/10)
The Xbox release of Kena: Bridge of Spirits will bundle the Anniversary DLC release in 2022, with Charmstones, Spirit Guide Trials, extra Kena Outfits, and new accessibility options, as well as New Game+ mode. Xbox-exclusive pirate-themed Rot hats, a unique Kena Staff, and Golden Rot Skin will also be included with the Premium Edition.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from 15th August, priced $39.99/£34.99/39.99, with a physical Xbox Series X|S Premium Edition also due to launch on the same day at the same price, bundling the aforementioned DLC with a digital soundtrack and sticker sheet.
Re: KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
Bought this game because I liked the look and vibe from the trailers. Sadly, I grew bored with it almost instantly. Just something about the actual game felt off to me. I'm usually okay with stories that drop you right in the middle of events, but this one just didn't manage to intrigue me, nor did the gameplay hook me.
Re: KENA BRIDGE OF SPIRITS: Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 & PC
I agree. It was pretty but not much fun.
