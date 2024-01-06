What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?

Star Wars Outlaws

Until Dawn

Avowed





Short list but so far I have:



Ghost of Tsushima

The Outlast Trials

Dragon's Dogma 2

Nightingale

Helldivers 2



from this year to get and I already got Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. That's going to be my 2024 releases for the year. I never thought 2023 could ever be succeeded but this has been a most excellent year.