What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?
Star Wars Outlaws
Until Dawn
Avowed
Short list but so far I have:
Ghost of Tsushima
The Outlast Trials
Dragon's Dogma 2
Nightingale
Helldivers 2
from this year to get and I already got Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. That's going to be my 2024 releases for the year. I never thought 2023 could ever be succeeded but this has been a most excellent year.
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,254
Received 823 Likes on 538 Posts
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
Just Star Wars: Outlaws but Ill wait for awhile
to pick it up, I have a stack and a half I have to get through first.
to pick it up, I have a stack and a half I have to get through first.
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,725
Received 967 Likes on 807 Posts
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
Just Outlaws, I guess. Maybe this Astro Bot game and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: The Heart of Chernobyl if it ever comes out.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
