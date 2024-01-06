DVD Talk Forum

What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?

Video Game Talk

What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?

   
06-01-24, 07:06 PM
What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten already?
Star Wars Outlaws
Until Dawn
Avowed


Short list but so far I have:

Ghost of Tsushima
The Outlast Trials
Dragon's Dogma 2
Nightingale
Helldivers 2

from this year to get and I already got Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth. That's going to be my 2024 releases for the year. I never thought 2023 could ever be succeeded but this has been a most excellent year.
Last edited by GatorDeb; 06-01-24 at 07:45 PM.
06-01-24, 07:41 PM
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
Just Star Wars: Outlaws but Ill wait for awhile
to pick it up, I have a stack and a half I have to get through first.
06-01-24, 07:46 PM
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
Just Outlaws, I guess. Maybe this Astro Bot game and S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: The Heart of Chernobyl if it ever comes out.
06-01-24, 07:46 PM
Re: What titles are you looking forward to for the rest of 2024? What 2024 titles have you gotten alread
Originally Posted by Goldberg74
Just Star Wars: Outlaws but Ill wait for awhile
to pick it up, I have a stack and a half I have to get through first.
That's not a buy on release list, just the releases I'll get eventually from this year. I've been trying to be good about the whole I can only play one game at a time anyway.
