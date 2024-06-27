DVD Talk Forum

Old 06-01-24, 12:20 PM
The Questyen's Avatar
 
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (6/27/24: Nintendo Switch)

Previous titled as Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon when it was released on the 3DS the 2nd game in the Luigi's Mansion series is getting a HD remaster on the Switch coming out on 6/27/24. I'm a big fan of 1 & 3 in the series but never put much time in to Dark Moon since I've never been a big portable system fan so I'm looking forward to giving this one a go.
