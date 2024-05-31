DVD Talk Forum

What are you playing? (June 2024)

What are you playing? (June 2024)

   
05-31-24, 11:02 PM
DVD Talk Bot
What are you playing? (June 2024)
This is an automated monthly post from your friendly neighborhood DVD Talk Bot!

Partial Not-E3 Schedule!



June 4 - OTK Games Expo
June 6 - Guerilla Collective Showcase
June 7 - Summer Game Fest Live; Day of the Devs; Access-Ability Summer Showcase; Devolver Direct; IGN Live
June 8 - Wholesome Games Direct; Future Games Show; Future of Play Direct; Latin American Games Showcase; Women-Led Games; IGN Live
June 9 - Xbox Games Showcase / Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct; PC Gamer Presents PC Gaming Show; IGN Live
June 10 - Ubisoft Forward
June 12 - Black Voices in Gaming; Dames 4 Games; Stream for a Cause
June 24 - Gayming Awards
June 26 - UploadVR Showcase
June ?? - Nintendo Direct

Noteworthy New Releases

June 4 - Destiny 2: The Final Shape (Xbox, PS, PC)
June 14 - Monster Hunter Stories ports; SMT V: Vengeance (everything!)
June 18 - Still Wakes the Deep (PS5, XSX, PC)
June 21 - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Xbox, PS, PC)
June 22 - Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (PS, Xbox)
June 25 - Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble (Switch)
June 27 - Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch); Tchia (Switch)
June 28 - Spy x Anya: Operation Memories (PS, Switch)
05-31-24, 11:21 PM
GatorDeb
 
Re: What are you playing? (June 2024)
Disney Speedstorm

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Sorcerer's Arena
​​​​​
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth - finished sujimom and dondoko island stories, now to finish main story then I can come back leisurely to catch all sujimom, spruce up the island, do side stories, etc.
