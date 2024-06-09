Astro Bot (9/6/2024: PlayStation 5)

"In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astros scattered crew. Hold on tight to your Dual Speeder and dive down to each unique planet, from lush forests, sandy beaches, hot volcanoes to more surprising locations such as a gigantic hourglass or the canopy of a singing tree!"



"But thats not all, during this epic adventure, Astro will reunite with many friends from the PlayStation universe. The trailer shows only a few but we double down on the cast and hope to delight every PlayStation fan out there. And who knows, maybe this time, these characters will play an even bigger part in saving the day? (wink)"



Super excited for this.

Link to Playstation blog goes into more detail including: