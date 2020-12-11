Xbox Game Studios + ex-Rocksteady (devs of Batman Arkham Trilogy) working on new game
Xbox Reaches Agreement With Batman: Arkham Trilogy Creators For A New AAA Game
https://exputer.com/news/xbox/hundre...x-aaa-project/
- Hundred Star was created by Rocksteady co-founders and is based in London and has about 100 employees.
- The studio is working on its first-ever project, with is a AAA, action-adventure, single-player game.
- Xbox Game Studios Publishing has signed a partnership with Hundred Star for the project.
- Lords of the Fallen on Game Pass
- all white Series X
- Hellblade 2, Baldurs Gate 3(on Xbox), and Forza release dates all before they were officially announced
Nothing too crazy here, but interesting to see this partnership take place.
