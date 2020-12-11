Xbox Game Studios + ex-Rocksteady (devs of Batman Arkham Trilogy) working on new game

Quote: Hundred Star was created by Rocksteady co-founders and is based in London and has about 100 employees.

The studio is working on its first-ever project, with is a AAA, action-adventure, single-player game.

Xbox Game Studios Publishing has signed a partnership with Hundred Star for the project.

The site reporting this isnt super well known, but theyve been the ones to break Xbox related news a few times like:- Lords of the Fallen on Game Pass- all white Series X- Hellblade 2, Baldurs Gate 3(on Xbox), and Forza release dates all before they were officially announcedNothing too crazy here, but interesting to see this partnership take place.