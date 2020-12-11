DVD Talk Forum

Old 05-28-24, 02:47 PM
Dan
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 28,085
Received 1,210 Likes on 857 Posts
Xbox Game Studios + ex-Rocksteady (devs of Batman Arkham Trilogy) working on new game

Xbox Reaches Agreement With Batman: Arkham Trilogy Creators For A New AAA Game



https://exputer.com/news/xbox/hundre...x-aaa-project/

  • Hundred Star was created by Rocksteady co-founders and is based in London and has about 100 employees.
  • The studio is working on its first-ever project, with is a AAA, action-adventure, single-player game.
  • Xbox Game Studios Publishing has signed a partnership with Hundred Star for the project.
The site reporting this isnt super well known, but theyve been the ones to break Xbox related news a few times like:
- Lords of the Fallen on Game Pass
- all white Series X
- Hellblade 2, Baldurs Gate 3(on Xbox), and Forza release dates all before they were officially announced

Nothing too crazy here, but interesting to see this partnership take place.
