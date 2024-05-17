Overall, are you satisfied with the current console generation?
Overall, are you satisfied with the current console generation?
When discussing the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, a lot of gamers seem to be quite happy with the current console generation, regarding the hardware itself and the video games that are available for them. However, there also seems to be quite a few people who are disappointed with the current console generation, mostly complaining about the long cross-gen phase, lack of next-gen only games and the feeling that current game consoles aren't close to reaching their full potential. So overall, are you satisfied with the current generation, or do you feel disappointed with the current generation of console gaming? Thanks to anyone that replies.
I'm not sure if I'm dissatisfied with the current console generation or if I'm just, like, not the target market anymore so I don't get it. I have both PS5 and Xbox One X and both rarely see use (while I play the switch either on my own or with my family regularly, and on my phone daily). I've been impressed by some next gen graphics but I feel like I don't need them for what they cost, and the two upper consoles are too similar to each other that I really didn't need to get both. It also feels like I haven't accumulated as big of a backlog this generation as any generation before it, which is probably a good thing but feels weird.
