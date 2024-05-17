Re: Overall, are you satisfied with the current console generation?

I'm not sure if I'm dissatisfied with the current console generation or if I'm just, like, not the target market anymore so I don't get it. I have both PS5 and Xbox One X and both rarely see use (while I play the switch either on my own or with my family regularly, and on my phone daily). I've been impressed by some next gen graphics but I feel like I don't need them for what they cost, and the two upper consoles are too similar to each other that I really didn't need to get both. It also feels like I haven't accumulated as big of a backlog this generation as any generation before it, which is probably a good thing but feels weird.