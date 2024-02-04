DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Video Game Talk
Reload this Page >

Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Video Game Talk The Place to talk about and trade Video & PC Games

Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5

   
Old 04-02-24, 07:54 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,312
Received 891 Likes on 754 Posts
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
This is looking good. Demo up now. Really looks great and plays amazingly.







Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-02-24, 08:52 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,259
Received 604 Likes on 466 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'll just copy-paste my thoughts from the PlayStation 5 thread. But, TL;DR, I wasn't impressed. Although, I would like to add that, though I didn't like it, I also didn't hate it. I just don't think this is a day one game. But I'd think about it once it eventually drops into the $20 - $30 range.

Originally Posted by RocShemp
Not feeling the love for Stellar Blade. It plays like a forgotten PS3 era game that was simply rebuilt on Unreal 4 and dumped on the PS5. I literally just stood in front of the first boss, blocking and attacking until a cutscene was triggered and it was dead (I chose Normal difficulty instead of Story).

The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.

Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
RocShemp is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Video Game Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.