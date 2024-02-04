Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 49,312
Received 891 Likes on 754 Posts
Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
This is looking good. Demo up now. Really looks great and plays amazingly.
Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
Spoiler:
Stellar Blade is a Sci-Fi themed action RPG developed by Swift and exclusive to PlayStation 51. The gameplay is split into two parts: combat and exploration2. Combat focuses on countering enemy attacks and proceeding to use combo skills and items to defeat enemies. Skills are acquired after spending Beta Gauge (BG). BG is gained after successfully parrying and evading in battle2. The gameplay is similar to Devil May Cry and Bayonetta, featuring fluid and impressive combos1. The structure of the game is semi-open world, drawing inspiration from Nier: Automata and God of War
Stellar Blade - PS5 Games | PlayStation (US)
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,259
Received 604 Likes on 466 Posts
Re: Stellar Blade > 4/26/24 > PS5
I'll just copy-paste my thoughts from the PlayStation 5 thread. But, TL;DR, I wasn't impressed. Although, I would like to add that, though I didn't like it, I also didn't hate it. I just don't think this is a day one game. But I'd think about it once it eventually drops into the $20 - $30 range.
Not feeling the love for Stellar Blade. It plays like a forgotten PS3 era game that was simply rebuilt on Unreal 4 and dumped on the PS5. I literally just stood in front of the first boss, blocking and attacking until a cutscene was triggered and it was dead (I chose Normal difficulty instead of Story).
The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.
Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
The graphics are nothing to write home about. The characters all look blind (think Seth Rogan's character from Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers) and move awkwardly (at times, Taki, your partner during the prologue, looks like her head isn't exactly connected to her body). Oddly enough, you have to activate HDR in the settings menu, as it's off by default.
Also, it has one of the most amateurish sound mixes I've heard from a big action game. Whether you select Automatic, Headphones, or Speakers, the Center speaker remains silent. The Surrounds don't always kick in when you'd expect, either. During the opening scene with all the missiles flying by, I only got sound from my Front Left & Right speakers. My Surrounds did kick in during the mayhem on the ground, but remained silent during a ship crash before the boss battle and during the action cinematic triggered after the boss battle.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off