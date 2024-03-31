Why haven't more 3D arcade video games been released on modern game consoles?

Does anyone know why there aren't more 3D arcade video games being released on modern video game consoles? One thing about a lot of 3D arcade games was that they were so much more advanced than what was possible on the then-current video game consoles (Saturn, PS1, N64) so any home releases were severely scaled back when being ported to consoles. Or if they were released on the next consoles (DC, PS2, GC or Xbox) the games tended to be "enhanced" in some way, but rarely were there any straight arcade ports released for any home video game console. So is there a reason why there are still not many "arcade perfect" releases of older 3D arcade games now? Is there just not enough interest to justify the cost, too expensive to port, are modern consoles (XSX, PS5) not powerful enough? Thanks to anyone that replies.









