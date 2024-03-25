Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)
I usually have been holding back in buying new games but I saw this and I had to try it. FINALLY a story game that has hooked me (other than Midnight Suns). It is so beautiful and eerie. Says it's only like six hours but I suck so it'll prob take me more This one I'm 100% finishing. Fantastic. Highly recommended.
That game is getting some VERY mixed reviews, from as high as 90 to as low as 20. Currently a 64 on Metacritic
I would definitely wait for a sale or for it to come to Game Pass/ PS Plus
