Alone in the Dark (3/20/2024, PS5, XBOX X/S)

I usually have been holding back in buying new games but I saw this and I had to try it. FINALLY a story game that has hooked me (other than Midnight Suns). It is so beautiful and eerie. Says it's only like six hours but I suck so it'll prob take me moreThis one I'm 100% finishing. Fantastic. Highly recommended.