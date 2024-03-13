Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
Let's here them. I'll go first...
1. 3rd Person View is Superior to 1st Person; and should be the default in games with the option to switch to 1st if need be.
2. Allowing Players to replay a game after finishing it with all Items, Leveled Up, should be the Norm.
3. No Games should force you to watch Cut Scenes.
4. Console games should NOT allow PC Gamers to play in Multiplayer. Stop it. It sucks.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
2 and 3 at least seem uncontroversial, though 2 wouldn't work for some games without some extra work to make it challenging.
Padding a game to extend how many hours it takes to complete doesn't make it a better game, though psychologically it does make the cost of the game seem "more worth it." Like I never really realized how short the original Dragon Quest was until they released a revision where leveling was much much faster. I have soooo many JRPGs in my backlog and while I enjoy the genre it is just full of this, by design.
There is very little benefit to buying a modern disc game in physical format unless you like to collect things (or it's much cheaper). Most games aren't complete on disc anyway, so if you want to reinstall you need to download patches which may or may not be available. Most have an online component that could be shut down at any time. Both modern systems access data at a rate that's too fast for the disc rotation so the entire game needs to be written to your hard drive anyway, so you're not saving any space (this is different for the switch). Even if the game is somehow complete on disc and has no online component, the likelihood of this being the only way for you to play the game in the future is very small... plus do you have multiple consoles as backup in case your console dies? So really you're buying a disc that serves as a key for you to play it on your console. Maybe you save a little time copying from the disc instead of downloading it all, but then you always need the disc to play.
There's very little benefit besides FOMO to buying a console at launch. Especially if you already have an older console and a backlog.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
I've never once cared about the story in a video game. Not one time. Not even an RPG.
And if it's a shooter, I want to be dropped in to a map with a gun and an objective. I need nothing else.
This is why Serious Sam was one of my favorite games of all time. It just...started.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
Maybe not so unpopular for this audience, but:
- In a single player game, I got nothing to prove. Let me change difficulty at any time.
- Artificial difficulty increases like limited saves are silly. Let me save (almost) anywhere and I'm more likely to play your game more often. (Quick Resume is awesome!)
- Single player games with a story that begins and ends can still be good and fun (except for Draven . Sometimes I quit caring about the story, or forget the details, because the game just drags on and on.
- Allow the player to get a recap - maybe not upon every play session, but optionally - where am I going? What happened recently? Which way on the map am I even facing?
- I do agree with 'get the game going' - get me into the game quick, even if there's story later on. When I play a new game, I am excited to PLAY that new game, not watch ten minutes of cutscenes. More than once I started a game then had to stop due to life, before I actually got to "play" beyond opening movies and character customization.
I second your comment on the JRPG padding. I'm playing Soul Hackers 2 now and while I'm still near the beginning, the biggest complaints I see about it are uninspired dungeon design (yeah, I kinda agree, but they're not bad, much less annoying than the ones in P5Royale, and that means I'm less likely to get lost) and "too short!" HLTB says 30-45 hours. That is quite long enough for me. I'd like to actually finish a game sometime. Quality over padded-out quantity.
Replay in 'god mode' would be fun for some games.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
The worst is when you're not quite sure when the game auto saved and then when you die you're way back from where you last ended. I do think limited saves like in the original Resident Evil or Dark Souls games forces a more conservative playstyle and more tension (and really you couldn't have a rogue-like without it) but then that also flies in the face of your "change difficulty at any time" point.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
Oh, absolutely (and RE is definitely one of the ones that I was thinking of A limited resource to save AND limited places to save? I totally respect and understand the tension of design choices like that, but I've gotten to where I have much more limited opportunity and time to game so the more obstacles to fitting games in that time, the less chance I will choose that game. It's one thing if the game lasts <30 minutes like Vampire Survivors or Slay the Spire or those type of games. I will fully admit I may no longer be a game publisher's target audience.
Re: Unpopular Opinion - Video Game/Gamnig Edition
Going all digital kind of sucks. You can’t trade the game or sell it if you beat it, want an upgrade or are bad at it for credit.
