Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread
Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread
So I discovered this today and it actually has a few good reviews. Anyone here actually have this? I was thinking about picking up one for me and one for my son for his birthday. 150 bucks.
Strange but cool. I looked for thread to put this or ask and couldn't find anything.
I Want To Use This AI Smell Machine To Sniff 'Final Fantasy VII' (inverse.com)
Amazon.com: Gamescent: Automatically Releases scents; Gunfire, Forest, Explosions & More During Game Events. Compatible with All Games/Platforms; 6 scents Included. : Video Games
Re: Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread
Yeah, hard pass. Not for me. No need (or desire) for me to have an olfactory experience while playing.
Enjoy.
