Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread

Video Game Talk

Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread

   
Old 03-01-24, 03:39 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Birmingham, AL
Posts: 15,882
Received 916 Likes on 564 Posts
Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread
So I discovered this today and it actually has a few good reviews. Anyone here actually have this? I was thinking about picking up one for me and one for my son for his birthday. 150 bucks.

Strange but cool. I looked for thread to put this or ask and couldn't find anything.

I Want To Use This AI Smell Machine To Sniff 'Final Fantasy VII' (inverse.com)

Amazon.com: Gamescent: Automatically Releases scents; Gunfire, Forest, Explosions & More During Game Events. Compatible with All Games/Platforms; 6 scents Included. : Video Games Amazon.com: Gamescent: Automatically Releases scents; Gunfire, Forest, Explosions & More During Game Events. Compatible with All Games/Platforms; 6 scents Included. : Video Games

Old 03-01-24, 04:12 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,073
Received 748 Likes on 489 Posts
Re: Smell your video games...and other strange video game accessory thread
Yeah, hard pass. Not for me. No need (or desire) for me to have an olfactory experience while playing.

Enjoy.
