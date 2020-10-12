Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
#1
Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2020
Posts: 230
Received 40 Likes on 33 Posts
Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
What are some good games that my kids and i can play together. No online crap. The only game i have that is multiplayer is the TMNT game, and wwe next week.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,835
Received 1,851 Likes on 1,435 Posts
Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
So you're talking mainly about couch co-op, right (ie: everyone plays on one tv one console)?
You can try any of the Overcooked titles if you don't have it elsewhere, though a warning if you've never played it, it may cause friction in the household (seriously though such a great coop game that is simple to learn).
Just found this article (a lot of them are only 2 player like fighting games but you can obviously rotate)
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ed...games-for-ps5/
You can try any of the Overcooked titles if you don't have it elsewhere, though a warning if you've never played it, it may cause friction in the household (seriously though such a great coop game that is simple to learn).
Just found this article (a lot of them are only 2 player like fighting games but you can obviously rotate)
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ed...games-for-ps5/
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 19,119
Received 835 Likes on 615 Posts
Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
Most sports games. Rocket League. Streets of Rage 4. Kart Racing games. Any of the Worms games. Sackboy.
#5
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 13,591
Received 1,759 Likes on 1,039 Posts
Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
What ages are your kids? That can make a difference.
Our favorite couch co-op game is Gauntlet: Slayer Edition. That is just a blast!
My family is a big fan of Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time, that is very fun, but it's more fun now that the kids are a tad older than when we first tried it.
We also enjoy Jackbox games and there's a long but fun person-to-person trivia game called That's Me on PS4.
We play Sonic Team Racing, and TMNT. I keep meaning to fix the kids accounts so we can all play Borderlands 2 together and everyone can retain their stats.
Our favorite couch co-op game is Gauntlet: Slayer Edition. That is just a blast!
My family is a big fan of Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time, that is very fun, but it's more fun now that the kids are a tad older than when we first tried it.
We also enjoy Jackbox games and there's a long but fun person-to-person trivia game called That's Me on PS4.
We play Sonic Team Racing, and TMNT. I keep meaning to fix the kids accounts so we can all play Borderlands 2 together and everyone can retain their stats.
#6
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,643
Received 1,830 Likes on 1,209 Posts
Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
Everything I would've said is well-covered already!
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 43,835
Received 1,851 Likes on 1,435 Posts
Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together
I'll add
Assault Android Cactus
which is basically a twin stick shooter like Super Smash T.V.
Assault Android Cactus
which is basically a twin stick shooter like Super Smash T.V.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off