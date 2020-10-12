Re: Ps4/ps5 games that 3 or 4 can play together

What ages are your kids? That can make a difference.



Our favorite couch co-op game is Gauntlet: Slayer Edition. That is just a blast!



My family is a big fan of Lovers in a Dangerous Space Time, that is very fun, but it's more fun now that the kids are a tad older than when we first tried it.



We also enjoy Jackbox games and there's a long but fun person-to-person trivia game called That's Me on PS4.



We play Sonic Team Racing, and TMNT. I keep meaning to fix the kids accounts so we can all play Borderlands 2 together and everyone can retain their stats.