Wwe 2k24

This year's game will be released in four different editions. Standard, Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition, Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition. Check out the link below for the Cover artwork and everything that comes with each edition of the game. I myself, while excited for the game, will play a "wait and see how good it is mode" before I buy it. The horrors of 2K20 still ring in my head.*Note for the moderator* Could you please fix the title of the thread? It keeps going back to lowercase letters. Thank you.