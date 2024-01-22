DVD Talk Forum

Wwe 2k24

Wwe 2k24

   
01-22-24, 12:18 PM
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Port Charles, NY.
Posts: 7,303
Received 196 Likes on 153 Posts
Wwe 2k24

This year's game will be released in four different editions. Standard, Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition, Deluxe Edition and Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition. Check out the link below for the Cover artwork and everything that comes with each edition of the game. I myself, while excited for the game, will play a "wait and see how good it is mode" before I buy it. The horrors of 2K20 still ring in my head.

#FinishYourStory with WWE 2K24 and cover Superstars Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley | WWE

*Note for the moderator* Could you please fix the title of the thread? It keeps going back to lowercase letters. Thank you.

