Logiart Grimoire (Jupiter, Picross, $13.99, PC, Early Access)

Jupiter brought its first Picross game to the PC. They have talked recently about how hard Nintendo is to work with. This is too coincidental to not be related. Jupiter is the only company that makes puzzles that just feel right, I haven't found any other company that makes more perfect puzzles. It's one of the few companies I can even play.They have a little gimmick of solving riddles but it gets caught in translation but over time you learn what Jupiter means vs what a real answer would be (i.e. Creature is always Heart, Handle is always Wood, etc).I don't know why, but I wasn't expecting much out of this but wanted to throw money their way so that they would bring more to PC. I'm 58% done at 15.5 hours. And you know Picross, the more you get to the end the harder the puzzles get. There's a few 30x30, I unlocked one of them and noped right out until the endPleasantly surprised. Their S games for Nintendo Switch take me about 30 hours for 300 puzzles and this one is 280 puzzles. I don't remember the Switch version having 30x30 because it would be too hard to see on its screen.Really enjoying this.One of the 30x30: