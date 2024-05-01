DVD Talk Forum

13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris

13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris

   
Old 01-05-24, 03:38 PM
13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris


Goes all the way to level 157 and the game could not function any further. Pretty cool feat.
Old 01-05-24, 03:41 PM
Re: 13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris
And to do nothing other than shit on his parade some news woman who was talking about the story basically said he's a nerd and needs to get out of the house. Fuck that lady.
