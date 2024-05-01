13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris
13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris
Goes all the way to level 157 and the game could not function any further. Pretty cool feat.
Re: 13-year old boy beats/crashes Tetris
And to do nothing other than shit on his parade some news woman who was talking about the story basically said he's a nerd and needs to get out of the house. Fuck that lady.
