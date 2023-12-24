Disney Dreamlight Valley (Now, PC/Switch, $40-$70)

Since it didn't go F2P I bit and got the Gold that includes the new DLC A Rift in time. Put in 4 hours + since yesterday and I've barely done anything. Lots of content there. I got 15000 moonstones (monetization item) with the Gold version, and 500 from a code. Also you get 50 a day from opening a hidden chest (found 1 so far). I bought a Star Path (they release new ones all the time, time-limited) for 2500 moonstones, and if you finish the quest (31 days) you get 2000 moonstones back, so if I manage to finish it in time and find the chest 9 more days I'm back to 15500. The Starpath is not proving to be easy. There's six pages so I'll just make sure I finish one page every five days for pacing.



I am in love with this game. I hate fishing in games and love it here, and the gardening, and the mining. The game is huge.



I got my Disney trifecta. Disney Speedstorm, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Disney Sorcerer's Arena.



From searching the forum you Dreamlighters are out there, come mingle!