Disney Dreamlight Valley (Now, PC/Switch, $40-$70)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Disney Dreamlight Valley (Now, PC/Switch, $40-$70)
Since it didn't go F2P I bit and got the Gold that includes the new DLC A Rift in time. Put in 4 hours + since yesterday and I've barely done anything. Lots of content there. I got 15000 moonstones (monetization item) with the Gold version, and 500 from a code. Also you get 50 a day from opening a hidden chest (found 1 so far). I bought a Star Path (they release new ones all the time, time-limited) for 2500 moonstones, and if you finish the quest (31 days) you get 2000 moonstones back, so if I manage to finish it in time and find the chest 9 more days I'm back to 15500. The Starpath is not proving to be easy. There's six pages so I'll just make sure I finish one page every five days for pacing.
I am in love with this game. I hate fishing in games and love it here, and the gardening, and the mining. The game is huge.
I got my Disney trifecta. Disney Speedstorm, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Disney Sorcerer's Arena.
From searching the forum you Dreamlighters are out there, come mingle!
I am in love with this game. I hate fishing in games and love it here, and the gardening, and the mining. The game is huge.
I got my Disney trifecta. Disney Speedstorm, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Disney Sorcerer's Arena.
From searching the forum you Dreamlighters are out there, come mingle!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off