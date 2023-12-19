The Questyen's Favorite Games of 2023

2023 was a banner year for video games with so much great stuff I had a hard time narrowing it down to just 20. So before getting those to the main 20 I'm going to start with my 4 favorite DLC this year:



1. Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (PS5) (as usual the system listed is the system I played it on)

A meaty expansion to the original game with tons of content and acts as a bridge to the eventual 3rd game. Adds some great new characters and Aloy continues to be one of the best characters in gaming.



2. Lake: Season's Greetings (PS5)

If you remember my favorite games of 2021 list I had Lake quite high on it and I was not expecting over 2 years after it's original release that we would get DLC for it. Season's Greetings takes place a year before the events of the original game so you play as the father of the main character from Lake before he decides to retire. If you played the original game you know what to expect it's just more of that with Christmas elements but that is all that I wanted out of it. I really enjoy it's slow pace and small town vibe and I really hope we get a sequel someday.



3. PowerWash Simulator DLC (PS5)

So much DLC was released for this game in 2023. We got free Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy VII, and Christmas DLC along with a free update that added story elements and jobs. We also got paid Spongebob SquarePants and Back to the Future DLC with more licensed DLC still on the way. Of course I played through all of it and can't wait for more!



4. Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways (PS5)

Separate Ways puts you in control of Ada Wong and has you moving along in parallel for the most part with what Leon is doing in the main game. They do a great job of making Ada feel different from Leon with her own abilities like a grapple gun so she zips around much quicker in the environment and detective vision. If you want more Resident Evil I can't recommend this enough.

