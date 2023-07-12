Blade (dev. Arkane Lyon) - in development - releasing on ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Just a teaser tonight.





Interestingly, the only studio logos at the end were Bethesda and Arkane, and no mention of release on PC or consoles at all. However, this game is so far out (easily 2026 or later, considering they didnt even put a year in the teaser), so it could even be a NEXT generation title if it goes as far as 2027 or 2028.



Still, that hasnt stopped certain gamers from already arguing about the possibility that their favorite Marvel franchise may not be on their console of choice. Should be a fun 3 or 4 years!



