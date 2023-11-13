The Game Awards 2023 - December 7

The Game Awards nominations came out today.Game of the YearAlan Wake 2Baldur's Gate 3Marvel's Spider-Man 2Resident Evil 4 RemakeSuper Mario WonderThe Legend of Zelda : Tears of the KingdomSo all sequels. Surprisingly Starfield is not nominated. In fact it appears both Starfield and Diablo 4 got only one nomination each (Best RPG, Best Multiplayer Game, respectively).