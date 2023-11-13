The Game Awards 2023 - December 7
The Game Awards 2023 - December 7
The Game Awards nominations came out today.
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur's Gate 3
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Super Mario Wonder
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
So all sequels. Surprisingly Starfield is not nominated. In fact it appears both Starfield and Diablo 4 got only one nomination each (Best RPG, Best Multiplayer Game, respectively).
