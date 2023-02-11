What Are You Playing? (November 2023)
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2010
Location: Arizona
Posts: 5,247
Received 478 Likes on 351 Posts
What Are You Playing? (November 2023)
Recently Finished:
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)
Currently Playing:
Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
Up Next:
If I finish up Spidey in the next week I'll play Alan Wake 2 next otherwise I'll play it after Super Mario RPG remake.
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch)
Currently Playing:
Spider-Man 2 (PS5)
Up Next:
If I finish up Spidey in the next week I'll play Alan Wake 2 next otherwise I'll play it after Super Mario RPG remake.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off