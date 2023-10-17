Any good recs for 4 player co-op PC games?

My buddies and I got into playing co-op games via Steam during covid and we've kind of hit a rut. We're looking for new stuff to play, but none of us really follow the PC gaming world all that closely and don't have a great sense of what's out there. It doesn't have to be the latest and greatest, but we're looking for games that support 3 or 4 player co-op. Preferably some kind of campaign. We're not really interested in playing anything like an mmorpg or Fortnite where we're going to encounter a bunch of randos online. We're otherwise open to most any genre even though we typically default to FPS



​​​​​Some of the ones we've played are Left 4 Dead 1&2, Back 4 Blood, Payday 1&2, Borderlands 2, Zombie Army trilogy, Monaco, and Bro-Force. We tried Sea of Thieves for like a minute and it didn't stick. Same story with Torchlight (can't remember if it was 2 or 3). Left 4 Dead 2 is my personal favorite, but it would be cool to find something different to broaden our horizons a little.



So does anyone have anything they like and would recommend?



